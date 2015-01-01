Paramedics Union Ratifies Deal

A three-year agreement was ratified on Friday by members of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 727, representing about 1,200 people who work as paramedics, transport operators and flight nurses. The agreement covers compensation, health benefits and a retention allowance for paramedics employed in a permanent or term position. Minister of Health and Wellness & Antigonish MLA Michelle Thompson thanked both parties for coming together to negotiate a fair and balanced contract that will help retain and recruit more paramedics in the province. The new agreement runs through October 31, 2026.