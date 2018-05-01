Parents Welcome Approved Expansion of Ecole Acadienne de Pomquet

A lobbying effort aimed at convincing provincial officials to expand an Antigonish County school has paid off. In its $300-million multi year School

Capital Plan, the Education Department announced Ecole Acadienne de Pomquet would undergo major renovations, tentatively set to begin next year. Pressing the case for an upgrade was led by the parents. The president of the Ecole Acadienne de Pomquet’s Home and School Association Jennifer Nunn says they’re ecstatic.

The school is about 100 students over its capacity. Provincial Education Department officials say the plan is to add six new classrooms and two lab spaces to the school to help address enrollment pressures and support school programming.