Park Bench Dedicated at Chisholm Park in Memory of David Miller

A park bench in Chisolm Park in Antigonish was dedicated in memory of businessman and

community leader David Miller over the weekend. The dedication ceremony was held at the first Antigonish Art Fair of the summer. Miller, one of the driving forces behind the creation of the Art Fair and the Art House, died last year. Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher says having a bench in the park dedicated to Miller is appropriate

On the bench is a plaque with Miller’s name and the words ” I have an idea” . Boucher says Miller was always thinking about ways to improve the economy of the town.