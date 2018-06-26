Parking lots in town are getting a facelift

Three parking lots in town are in line to see some work.

Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher said town council is soon issuing requests for proposals for work on the Sydney Street and St. Mary’s Street Parking lots as well as the driveway and front parking lot for the Antigonish Arena.

Boucher said town council is looking to reconstruct and repave the parking lot on St. Mary’s street as well as fix the nearby fence. They are also repaving the Sydney Street parking lot and partaking in a pilot project involving a solar powered pay kiosk, where motorists would pay using credit, debit or cash, and leave a ticket on their dash or windshield. Boucher said the project may develop into something the town uses in other parking lots.

The arena parking lot repaving and reconstruction is a joint effort between the Town of Antigonish and the Municipality of the County of Antigonish.

The mayor said the town budgeted $125,000 for the Sydney and St. Mary’s street projects. The total for the Arena parking lot is $200,000 which will be split evenly between the town and the county.