Parking notice from the Town of Antigonish

Public Service Announcement for Saturday, November 25th, 2017.

Please note:

Due to the Christmas Parade in the Town of Antigonish on Saturday, November 25th, 2017 at 6pm:

There will be no parking on Main Street from 9am – 7pm;

Motorists are asked to avoid the parade route which is Fairview Street, down West Street to Main Street up Church Street and ending at Antigonish Market Square;

All streets along the parade route will be cordoned off by 5:30pm on the day of the parade;

Fairview Street will be cordoned off by 4pm on the day of the parade.

The Town of Antigonish apologizes in advance for any inconvenience.