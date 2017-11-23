Parking notice from the Town of Antigonish
Posted at 8:40 am on November 23, 2017 | Filed Under: Special Events
Public Service Announcement for Saturday, November 25th, 2017.
Please note:
Due to the Christmas Parade in the Town of Antigonish on Saturday, November 25th, 2017 at 6pm:
- There will be no parking on Main Street from 9am – 7pm;
- Motorists are asked to avoid the parade route which is Fairview Street, down West Street to Main Street up Church Street and ending at Antigonish Market Square;
- All streets along the parade route will be cordoned off by 5:30pm on the day of the parade;
- Fairview Street will be cordoned off by 4pm on the day of the parade.
The Town of Antigonish apologizes in advance for any inconvenience.