Parks Canada Calls Off Prescribed Burn

Parks Canada is holding off on a prescribed burn that was scheduled to begin last week due to adverse conditions.

The plan was to conduct a prescribed fire North of Ingonish, in the Warren Lake area that was expected to last two or three days.

A release from Parks Canada stated fire crew was on scene May 14 to prepare the site and then conducted a test fire on May 15. The release goes on to say moisture in the ground prevented penetration of the fire into the topsoil, which means Parks Canada would not have been able to achieve its ecological objectives in promoting the germination of red oak and white pine.

Anne-Claude Pepin, a resource management officer for Parks Canada, said it is too early to tell when or if they will try again.

Thee trails and roads near Warren Lake are expected to re-open in the next few days.