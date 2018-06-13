Parks Canada clears Landslide in the Cheticamp River

Debris from a landslide in the Cheticamp River has been cleared.

Rob Howey, resource conservation manager for Cape Breton Highlands National Park, said the landslide took place on May 27. Howey said park officials and the Cheticamp River Salmon Association got together to survey the area, which he said was adjacent to the Cheticamp Campground, around 200-300 meters upstream from the bridge that crosses the river as part of the Cabot Trail.

Parks Canada brought in a company with heavy equipment to clear the major debris like trees and aggregate to remove the blockage between June 6 and June 8. He said there was some flow through the river but it was constrained until the work was complete. Howey said the river is one of three rivers in Nova Scotia that has a spring run of salmon.

They didn’t want the blockage to impact the salmon so the urgency was a key factor in the cleanup effort. He thanked the Cheticamp River Salmon Association for their efforts.