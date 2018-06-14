Parks Canada Controls Forest Fire in Cape Breton Highlands National Park

Parks Canada officials say firefighters have contained a three hectare blaze in Cape Breton Highlands National Park near Neil’s Harbour. The Cabot Trail had been temporarily closed due to the forest fire, but was re-opened to two lanes last night.

The fire was about one kilometre south of Buchanan Memorial Hospital; and three patients were evacuated yesterday afternoon as a precuation.

Parks Canada received help in fighting the fire from the Department of Natural Resources, volunteer fire departments and the Victoria County Emergency Measures Co-ordinator.

The fire was reported shortly before three yesterday afternoon. It was caused by a tree falling on a power line, triggering a temporary power outage in the area.