Parks Canada Designates the Colored Hockey League of the Maritimes as an Event of National Historical Significance

Parks Canada has designated the Colored Hockey League of the Maritimes as an event of National Historical Significance.

The designation comes under the federal agency’s National Program of Historical Commemoration. The announcement was made by the Minister Responsible for Parks Canada, Steven Guilbeault.

In 1895, Black Baptist leaders in Halifax created three hockey teams, the Eurekas, the Jubilees and the Stanleys, in hopes of attracting young men of African descent to Sunday worship and fostering a sense of pride within the community. It would soon grow into the Colored Hockey League of the Maritimes, a competitive all-Black league in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island; the only all-Black league in Canadian history. During this period, anti-Black racism influenced the few existing hockey leagues to exclude or prevent Black players from joining their teams. The league and its players faced many barriers including limited access to indoor rinks and ice time. This meant many league games were often played in poor conditions.

There were several innovations in this league, including the introduction of the slap shot and butterfly-style goaltending, before these techniques were permitted in other Canadian leagues and decades before the slapshot was introduced in the NHL