Parks Canada Locates Aggressive Coyotes in Cape Breton Highlands National Park

Parks Canada announced it concluded its efforts to locate and remove any aggressive coyotes from the Green Cove area of Cape Breton Highlands National Park. This operation resulted from an incident last week in which a cyclist was bitten on the arm by a coyote.

As previously reported, the coyotes in both the MacKenzie Mountain and Green Cove incidents were dispatched, one by a Parks Canada staff member and the other by RCMP. A third coyote was dispatched as a result of the patrol and trapping efforts.

While Parks Canada says they cannot be 100 per cent certain that these are the same coyotes involved in the reported incidents, the likelihood is quite high. Parks Canada is confident in this assessment and believes the area to be safe, although visitors are asked, as always, to be cautious when enjoying the outdoors.

Several hiking trails, look-offs, and day use areas on the eastern side of the national park had been temporarily closed but the closures have been lifted.

In anticipation of Hurricane Lee, Parks Canada advises visitors of the temporary closures at all front and back-country campgrounds within Cape Breton Highlands National Park. As a precaution, all campgrounds and programming will close as of noon on Friday, September 15th and will reopen on Monday, September 18th. Parks Canada is carefully monitoring the situation and the closure will be re-assessed if needed.