Parks Canada seeks Public Feedback as It Develops a Management Plan for Cape Breton Highlands National Park

Parks Canada is looking for your input as it develops a management plan for Cape Breton

Highlands National Park. The federal agency says it’s been working with the Mi’kmaq of Nova Scotia to develop a management plan through a two-eyed seeing lens, meaning the plan aims to reflect both Western and Indigenous knowledge.

The acting Superintendent of the park, Kelly Deveaux , says they are in the second phase of its public consultation.

A link to the draft plan can be found by following a link to the news section of the 989XFM web site. Parks Canada is asking for public input on the plan to be in by November 30th.

Key strategies in the plan include shared management of the park with the Mi’kmaq, and understanding the impacts of climate change and ensuring quality habitat particularly for species at risk. Other key strategies will explore experiences to increase visitation in non-peak seasons, and optimizing operations to connect Canadians with the park including improving general conditions and operations.