Parliamentary Secretary to the Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities Tours Antigonish County

The Parliamentary Secretary to the Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities made a

swing through Antigonish County Tuesday. Marco Mendicino made three stops, including the official opening of the Paqtnkek Interchange, toured the Xaverian Commons project site at St. FX University with Central Nova MP Sean Fraser and toured the East Coast Credit Union Social Enterprise Center, home of Antigonish Legion and CACL. Mendicino says he was impressed by what he saw at the Social Enterprise Center.

Medicino also held a round table with local business owners and community leaders. The issues touched on a wide range of issues including the need for improved cellphone and broadband service in rural areas; and funding for social enterprises, accessibility, and wage subsidies