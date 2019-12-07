Part of Highway 102 closed for overpass demolition

Note for those travelling to Halifax this weekend: a stretch of Highway 102 in Halifax is closed while the old Highway 103 overpass is being demolished. The Department of Transportation & Infrastructure Renewal says southbound motorists will be detoured onto the westbound side of Highway 103 at Exit 1A, while northbound motorists will be detoured at Exit 1D to Dunbrack Street. Construction to replace the 56 year-old interchange began in Spring of last year, with a new ramp and overpass opened in October. TIR says Highway 102 should be completely re-opened by 10 o’clock Sunday night.