Participants Gradually Return to Coady Institute for In-Person Learning

St. FX University’s Coady Institute is gradually returning to on-campus learning. As COVID-19

public health restrictions tightened over the past couple of years, the Institute moved its programs online.

The Coady’s Interim Executive Director Eileen Alma says as those restrictions ease, it is again beginning to welcome participants back to the Institute in person.

Alma says because there will be participants on campus this summer, there will be a contingent in the Antigonish Highland Games Parade in July.

Alma says it will continue to monitor on what programs it can offer at the Institute, in community or online.