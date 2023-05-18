Participants in Coady Institute’s Development Leadership Diploma Program Arrive at St. FX University

Participants in the Coady Institute’s flagship Development Leadership Diploma program

have arrived at the St. FX University Campus.The participants began their studies with an online component in March.

Coady programming teaching staff member Sarika Sinha says the second module of the program began at the Institute on Monday. There are 17 participants expected on campus from 11 different countries, but the class size could be as high as 20.

There will be a community welcome social for the participants on May 24th at 6:30 p.m. at the Institute’s Dennis Hall. All are welcome.

There will be other opportunities for the public to meet the participants including picnics, field trips, and the Highland Games parade. The official closing is July 20th.

The third module of the program will also be held on line before completing studies this fall.