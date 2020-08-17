Participants will return to CACL Antigonish beginning on August 24

Participants at CACL Antigonish will soon be returning to its workshop at the East Coast Credit Union Social Enterprise Centre.

Executive Director Jeff Teasdale says the plan it submitted to the province has been accepted. Teasdale says the return to operations at CACL will be phased in, starting next week.

Teasdale says operations will be a bit different. Like many other businesses, plexiglas dividers will be installed in work areas and masks will be worn. The cafe in the building will be the storefront for customers; all work areas outside the cafe will be closed to visitors.

Teasdale says it also plans to launch ready-made frozen meals in September