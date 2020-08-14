Pastoral Appointments announced for Antigonish Diocese

Antigonish Bishop Wayne Kirkpatrick has announced seven pastoral appointments in the

diocese.

Several of the appointments are in the local area.

Henry van de Wiel, former Deacon at St. FX Chapel and Associate Chaplain at the university, becomes Deacon at St. Ninian’s Cathedral in Antigonish beginning in September.

Father Michel Exalant, Administrator of our Lady of Assumption in Arichat and St. Joseph in Petit de Grat will assume the same role in Little Bras d’Or, Alder Point and Bouladerie in October.

Father J. Cosmas Epifano will continue his ministry as chaplain to the Augustinian Sisters at Our Lady of Grace Monastery.

Two priests are retiring, Father James Oliver at Holy Family in Sydney Mines and Raymond Huntley at St. Leonard in New Waterford.

Here’s a complete list of the Pastoral appointments announced by Bishop Kirkpatrick:

Rev. James W. Oliver, Pastor of Holy Family, Sydney Mines, will retire from pastoral ministry effective September 1, 2020.

Rev. Fabian Ihunegbo, formerly from the Archdiocese of Halifax-Yarmouth and of the Diocese of Abakaliki, Nigeria, will become Administrator of Holy Family, Sydney Mines effective September 1, 2020.

Rev. Raymond G. Huntley, Pastor of St. Leonard, New Waterford, will retire from pastoral ministry effective October 1, 2020.

Rev. Peter McLeod, Pastor of St. Joseph, Little Bras d’Or; St. Anne, Alder Point; St. Joachim, Boularderie will become Pastor of St. Leonard, New Waterford, effective October 1, 2020.

Rev. Michel Exalant, Administrator of Our Lady of Assumption, Arichat and St. Joseph, Petit de Grat, will become Administrator, St. Joseph, Little Bras d’Or; St. Anne, Alder Point;

St. Joachim, Boularderie effective October 1, 2020.

Rev. Mr. Henry A. Van de Wiel, formerly Deacon at StFX Chapel and Associate Chaplain at StFX, will become Deacon at St. Ninian’s Cathedral effective September 1, 2020.

Rev. J. Cosmas Epifano will continue his ministry as Chaplain to the Augustinian Sisters of Our Lady of Grace Monastery.