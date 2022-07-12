Pastoral Appointments Announced for the Diocese of Antigonish

Some local priests will be taking on new assignments later this summer.

Here is the complete list of Pastoral Appointments announced by Antigonish Bishop Wayne Kirkpatrick:

Bishop Wayne Kirkpatrick has announced the following pastoral appointments.

The appointments are effective on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, unless otherwise noted.

Rev. Conrad Edwards, Pastor of St. Joseph, Port Hawkesbury to Pastor of Our Lady of Fatima, Sydney River

Rev. Joby Augustin, CFIC, Pastor of St. Peter, Port Hood, Stella Maris, Inverness, St. Margaret of Scotland, Broad Cove to Pastor of St. Joseph, Port Hawkesbury, and Holy Trinity, Waycobah

Rev. Dennis Lamey, Pastor of St. Theresa, Sydney and St. Mary Polish Parish, Whitney Pier to Pastor of Immaculate Conception, Heatherton, St. Andrew, St. Andrews, and Ste. Croix, Pomquet

Rev. Evo Di Pierro, Pastor of Stella Maris, Louisburg, St. Joseph, Albert Bridge, Immaculate Conception, Main-a-Dieu to Pastor of St. Theresa Parish, Sydney, and Administrator of the St. Mary Polish Parish, Whitney Pier

Rev. Alphonsus Iwuji, Pastor of St Peter, Ingonish, St. Margaret, St. Margaret Village, St. Joseph, Dingwall to Pastor of Stella Maris Parish Louisbourg, St. Joseph Parish, Albert Bridge, Immaculate Conception, Main-a-Dieu.

*Rev. Jonas Uwaezuoke, Administrator of St Peter, Ingonish, St. Margaret, St. Margaret Village, St. Joseph, Dingwall

Rev. (Gustave) Daniel Tshimbalanga Musakay, CFIC, will become Pastor of Stella Maris, Inverness, St. Margaret of Scotland, Broad Cove.

Rev. Godwin Obike, SMMM, Administrator of St. Joseph, Little Bras d’Or; St. Anne, Alder Point; St. Joachim, Boularderie will become Administrator of St. Leonard, NewWaterford

Rev. Chinonso Francis Alaribe, SMMM, will become the Administrator of St. Joseph, Little Bras d’Or; St. Anne, Alder Point; St. Joachim, Boularderie

*Rev. Victor Ozonoh of the Diocese of Awgu, Nigeria will become Administrator of the St. Mary, Frenchvale, Mary Queen of the World, Wagmatcook, St. Michael, Baddeck, St. Andrew, Boisdale and St. Columba Iona

Rev. Richard Philiposki, S.Chr. (Society of Christ), from Diocese of Las Vegas appointed Chaplain to serve at St. Mary Polish Parish in Whitney Pier

Rev. Albert MacPherson OSA appointed Chaplain of Our Lady of Grace Monastery, Monastery

Rev. Bedford Doucette appointed as Producer for Mass for Shut-Ins

Rev. Conrad Edwards appointed as Provincial CWL Spiritual Advisor until June 2024.

Rev. Eugene Morris will serve at St. Peter, Port Hood, until an Administrator is appointed

* New priests who will be arriving to serve here

*Rev. Tom Stephan from the Diocese of Miao, India

*Rev. Raphael Ikechukwu Nwokolo from the Diocese of Umuahia, Nigeria

*Rev. Sunny Sebastian from the Diocese of Irinjalakuda, Kerala, India

*Rev. Macleen Anyanwu Ejiogu, SMMM from Nigeria, coming in November

Retirement / Transfer / Leave of Absence / Sabbatical

Rev. James Oliver will retire as Administrator of Our Lady of Fatima, Sydney River.

We thank him for serving as Administrator these past few months

Deacon Leo Penny serving at St. Leonard, New Waterford has retired effective July 2, 2022.

Rev. Vargheese Varghese IMS, Pastor of St. Mary, Frenchvale, Mary Queen of the World, Wagmatcook, St. Michael, Baddeck, St. Andrew, Boisdale and St. Columba Iona will be transferring to Archdiocese of Halifax – Yarmouth to serve as Administrator of Divine Mercy Parish, Dartmouth

Rev. Patrick O’Neill is granted a Leave of Absence

Rev. Andrew Gillies is granted a Sabbatical

Deacons

Deacon Michael McCarvill will serve at Our Lady of Fatima, Sydney River

Deacon Lorne MacNeil will serve at St. Leonard, New Waterford

Deacon Berkley Guthro will serve as the Bishop’s Delegate for Responsible Ministry

Deacon Barry Miller will serve as a member of the Diocesan Finance Council

Seminarians

Following his summer his pastoral internship year at St. John the Baptist, New Glasgow with Father Thomas MacNeil, seminarian David Rankin will return to St. Augustine’s Seminary in September for his third year of Theology

After completing a Spiritual Year at the Seminary, Joseph MacMaster will begin his first of Theology at St. Augustine Seminary, Toronto in September.

Executive Assistant to the Bishop

Cathy Walsh has retired effective June 30, 2022, as Executive Assistant to the Bishop but she will continue to serve when needed as Vice-Chancellor and Archivist.

Paula Kirk will serve as the Executive Assistant to the Bishop effective July 4, 2022