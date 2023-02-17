Patrick McKenna Named as New Managing Director of Festival Antigonish Summer Theatre and Theatre Antigonish

Festival Antigonish Summer Theatre and Theatre Antigonish announced Patrick McKenna as the

new Managing Director.

Born and raised in Antigonish, McKenna recently returned to his hometown from British Columbia, after spending seven years as Executive Director for Habitat for Humanity. He is an experienced leader with 25 years in the business and non-profit sectors, and 15 years in community theatre production and performance.

He is co-founder of Three Legged Dog Productions in the Comox Valley in B.C., a long-standing board member of the Vancouver Island MusicFest society, and Board Chair of Rainbow Youth Theatre. He has held managerial roles with Target, Home Depot, and most recently Pet Valu.