Patty Kyte to join X-Men Hockey Next Season

StFX men’s hockey head coach Brad Peddle announced Patrick Patty Kyte as the first committed recruit of 2020-21.

Kyte, a 5’11”, 172 pound defenseman played three seasons with the Halifax Mooseheads of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), tallying 69 points in 156 career games. He was traded in December to playoff contender Chicoutimi Saguenéens where he currently has four points in seven games played.

Kyte, a native of Pembroke, Ontario has roots at StFX. His father Murray Kyte is the current Vice President, Advancement, and his grandfather John ‘Tink’ Kyte is a member of the StFX Sports Hall of Fame.