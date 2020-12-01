Paul Prosper, Steve Konchalski inducted into Dalhousie University Law School’s Bertha Wilson Honour Society

Two Antigonish County residents have been named to a very prestigious list by Dalhousie University’s School of Law.

Regional Chief of the Assembly of First Nations for Nova Scotia and Newfoundland, Paul

Prosper and the head coach of the St. FX Men’s Basketball team, Steve Konchalski are among the 2020 inductees to the school’s Bertha Wilson Honour Society. The honour society recognizes extraordinary alumni and showcases their geographic reach and contributions to law and society. It is named for 1957 graduate Bertha Wilson, the first woman appointed to theOntario Court of Appeal and the first female justice of the Supreme Court of Canada.

Prosper, a 1994 law school graduate and a former chief of the Paqtnkek Mi’kmaw Nation has extensive experience in Aboriginal legal issues. His work has been primarily devoted to advocating for the rights of Mi’kmaw people. Prosper has worked for Mi’kmaw organizations in such areas oral history, Mi’kmaw land use and occupational studies, claims research, citizen consultation, First Nations governance, justice, community development and Nationhood. He’s also taught courses at Cape Breton University including Mi’kmaw History, Aboriginal and Treaty Rights and

Mi’kmaw governance.

Konchalski, who graduated from Dalhousie law school in 1969 is the winningest coach in Canadian University Sport history. He’s led the X-Men to 919 victories, captured nine AUS titles and three Canadian Championships in his 46 years of coaching. Konchalski has also served in various roles in Canada’s national basketball program. He’s received many awards for his coaching, and is a member of the Acadia, St. FX and Nova Scotia Sports Halls of Fame and the Canadian Basketball Hall of Fame.