Paving Projects to cost Pictou County Significantly More

Rising costs are making a dent in Pictou County’s paving budget. Two projects – Ash Street & Saunders Road – originally had a price tag of $64,000 as part of a cost share with the province. However, the tenders awarded by the provincial Public Works department are more than two thirds higher, leaving the county to pay a total of $108,000 for the work. Warden Robert Parker says while it is a high premium, the work has to be done.

The $44,000 cost overrun will be covered by the county’s Operating Reserve.