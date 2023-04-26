Paving to be Part of Budget Discussions with Richmond Municipal Council

Richmond Municipal Councillors will not undertake a paving project this year, but it will be part of this year’s budget deliberations.

During Monday’s regular monthly meeting, council received a briefing from Public Works Director Chris Boudreau about the paving and sidewalk work on Highway 206, just below the municipal administrative building in Arichat.

Although they received no bids for the paving tender last year, CAO Troy MacCulloch said they received bids this year that were “higher than what was allocated,” which comes out to approximately $80,000.

The CAO said the Canada Community Buildings Fund (CCBF) can be used for the entrance part of the sidewalk but not the exit portion.

MacCulloch said the Conseil scolaire acadien provincial (CSAP) has no interest in getting involved in the paving project, even though the driveway serves Ecole Beau-Port in Arichat.

District 1 Councillor Shawn Samson said this is an issue of safety for students and pedestrians, and he favours using the CCBF to offset higher costs.

District 2 Councillor Michael Diggdon disagrees with any option given “everything that has been hitting us in the last couple of months.” He said he was disappointed that the CSAP is not even considering assisting with the project and wants the project put on the back burner