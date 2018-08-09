Pay your age at Vogue Optical!
Here we are on Friday, little rain overnight, much needed, they're saying mostly cloudy with a chance of afternoon showers or thundershowers today, temps mid 20's, humidex low 30's. The weekend will be here shortly.
Emerging local entrepreneur Hannah Chisholm is now officially in business. The Antigonish County native and St. FX University graduate is now selling her product called Eggcitables on-line. Eggcitables is a plant-based egg alternative that can be used in egg-based meals. Chisholm says she hopes to eventually to sell Eggcitables to the retail market, such as health food and […]
A Toronto-based company has registered its proposal for a gold mine in Guysborough County with the province for an environmental assessment. Anaconda Mining is proposing to operate an open pit gold mine in Goldboro, transitioning to an underground mine by its third year of operation. Employment at the mine is expected to peak at 200 […]
The 12th annual John Arther Murphy Seven kilometre Road Race is set for Saturday, August 11. Registration starts at 7:45 at the St. Joseph’s Lakeside Community Centre and the run starts at 9. To pre-register, email stewartdonnie88@gmail.com or call 902-968-1598. A breakfast for everyone runs from 9 to 11 a.m.. When asked what has kept […]