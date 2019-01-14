PC Health Critic and Pictou West MLA Karla MacFarlane Questions the Elimination of online Prenatal Classes

Pictou West MLA and PC Health critic Karla MacFarlane says she is concerned with news regarding online prenatal classes. MacFarlane said she understands the classes will be removed, calling the decision alarming. MacFarlane said she fielded calls from men and women concerned with the removal of the classes.

MacFarlane said the online classes are worth the cost. She said the classes help new parents learn about things like proper nutrition and the physiology of birth, adding it also provides a community of professionals.

MacFarlane said she isn’t aware of any options made available by the province.

The important thing right now, said MacFarlane, is making sure the government provides other options. She said she hopes to hear soon from the province on where people can go to get resources they were able to depend on in the past.