PC Health Critic Karla MacFarlane says Government Needs to be more Transparent about Health Care

Bone-chilling was the word used by Nova Scotia’s PC Health and Wellness critic to describe a recent report on the province’s ERs.

Pictou West MLA Karla MacFarlane was speaking about the annual accountability report on emergency departments issued on Thursday. The report shows the Strait Richmond Hospital in Evanston saw 828 temporary closure hours between April 1 2017 and March 31, 2018. The St. Ann Community and Nursing Care Centre also saw 451 closure hours.

MacFarlane said she was disappointed in Premier Stephen McNeil and Health and Wellness Minister Randy Delorey, noting there was no cabinet meeting or accountability on the province’s end in regards to responding to the report.

MacFarlane said the government needs to be more transparent with Nova Scotians.