PC Health Critic Karla MacFarlane Urges Government to Listen to Health Workers on Offload Times at Emergency Rooms

The province’s Health critic wants the government to listen to front line health workers when it

comes to offload times at Nova Scotia’s ERs.

Progressive Conservative Health Critic Karla MacFarlane said the standing committee on health recently heard about gaps in patient offload times in the province’s ERs as well as the ongoing code critical campaign highlighting issues facing EHS workers.

MacFarlane issued a motion for the committee to officially ask health Minister Randy Delorey and Premier Stephen McNeil to meet with paramedics and EHS staff. The motion was not approved. MacFarlane said she hopes the government will reach out to paramedics to develop a long term solution to the issues.

The Pictou West MLA said more acute care beds and long term care beds will help solve some of the problems. She said she has a lot of empathy for paramedics and hopes they get the chance to speak with Delorey and McNeil.