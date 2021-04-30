PC Leader Pleased with the Candidates Seeking Party Nominations in Antigonish and Guysborough-Tracadie

With four candidates running in Antigonish and at least four more running in Guysborough-

Tracadie, PC leader Tim Houston said he is excited by the quality of the people putting their names forward.

Garrett Juurlink, Michelle Thompson, Mike MacEachern, and Richelle MacLaughlin will be the names on the ballot for the Antigonish PC seat. Houston said membership for Antigonish PC association is open until about the middle of May, with the vote set to happen by the end of the month. The Guysborough-Tracadie nomination closed at 5 pm last night but the PCs don’t expect to announce the full list until next week.

As for familiar names on the ballot, Houston said all of the province’s PC MLAs are running again in this election. Allan MacMaster represents Inverness, while Karla MacFarlane represents Pictou West, Houston represents Pictou East, and Pat Dunn represents Pictou Centre. Last summer, the PCs named Trevor Boudreau as the PC candidate in Richmond.