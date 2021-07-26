PC Leader says Health Care is the Top Issue with Voters

Even though it is still early in the campaign, Nova Scotia PC Leader and Pictou East incumbent

Tim Houston said the biggest issue he’s heard about from residents is Health Care. Houston pointed to the recently released PC platform and its proposed health care investments, saying the PCs are the only party with the courage to make those investments.

When asked what the PCs have to do to find success in the election, Houston pointed to the local candidates like Michelle Thompson in Antigonish, saying they have a great team here and across the province. He said while there are significant challenges facings Nova Scotians, as long as those challenges are addressed, the province can start to unlock its potential.