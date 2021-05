With MLA Margaret Miller resigning her seat in the provincial legislature, the Liberals will move

to a minority government in Nova Scotia.

When asked what affect this will have on the PCs, Pictou East MLA and party leader Tim Houston said it won`t change how they operate. He said they have been putting solutions forward for issues such as health care and the economy.

Houston said the PCS remain focussed on the safety of Nova Scotians and getting though the pandemic.