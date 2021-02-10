PC Leader Tim Houston Congratulates Liberal Leader Iain Rankin

The leader of the PCs congratulated the new Nova Scotia Liberal leader after last weekend’s

leadership race.

Pictou East MLA and Nova Scotia PC leader Tim Houston called new Liberal leader Iain Rankin and wished him well after Rankin’s victory on Saturday.

With a provincial election needed before the end of spring 2022, Houston said the PCs will be ready when it is called. He said the PCS are interested in supporting Nova Scotians and making sure residents get the services they have the right to expect.