PC Leader Tim Houston expects lots of discussion Seniors Care and Long-Term Care as We Emerge from the COVID-19 Pandemic

PC Leader and Pictou East MLA Tim Houston expects there will lots of discussion around health

care as the province emerges out of the pandemic. Houston, who toured through the Antigonish and Guysborough areas late last week says wait lists for certain procedures and trying to get referrals will be raised. He anticipates there will also be a focus on seniors and long-term care.

Houston says another area that has been exposed during this pandemic is the province didn’t ensure that people in rural areas had access to the internet.