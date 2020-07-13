Tim Horton's
Advertisement

PC Leader Tim Houston expects lots of discussion Seniors Care and Long-Term Care as We Emerge from the COVID-19 Pandemic

This entry was posted in News on .

PC Leader and Pictou East MLA Tim Houston expects there will lots of discussion around health

Pictou East MLA and PC Leader Tim Houston

care as the province emerges out of the pandemic. Houston, who toured through the Antigonish and Guysborough areas late last week  says wait lists for certain procedures and trying to get referrals will be raised.  He anticipates there will also be a focus on seniors and long-term care.

Houston says another area that has been exposed during this pandemic is  the province didn’t ensure that people in rural areas had access to the internet.