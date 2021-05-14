PC Leader Tim Houston happy with the Quality of Candidates seeking Party Nominations in Antigonish and Guysborough-Tracadie

With a slate of four candidates in each of Antigonish and Guysborough-Tracadie, the leader of

the province`s PCs said he is pleased with the quality of the people running.

For both constituencies, Tim Houston said the nomination meetings and speeches will be virtual and the voting will be electronic or over the phone. The voting is set to take place May 27, 28, and 29 for Antigonish. In Guysborough-Tracadie, the days are June 3, 4, and 5.

Candidates for the PC nomination in Antigonish are Mike MacEachern, Richelle MacLaughlin, Garrett Juurlink, and Michelle Thompson. In Guysborough Tracadie, there are John Garth MacDonald, Darren Parsons, Marcus Wilmott, and Greg Morrow.