PC Leader Tim Houston in Antigonish Area Today

Pictou East MLA says he’s spending the day talking with area residents and sharing some of the ideas the PC Party has for Nova Scotia. Over the summer and fall, Houston says he’s visited close to 40 constituencies.
PC Leader and Pictou East MLA Tim Houston is in the Antigonish area today. https://bit.ly/38EXieg
Online Booking for COVID-19 Tests Now Available at all Prima...12:56 pm | Read Full Article
During an update from the province, Premier Stephen McNeil said online booking for COVID-19 tests are now available at all primary assessment centres and the IWK. Gargle tests for children are also new available at primary testing centres. McNeil said this will reduce the time it takes to get tested and it also means getting […]
Province announces Two New Cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia12:49 pm | Read Full Article
The Department of Health and wellness announced two new active cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the provincial total to 19. One new case is in the Northern Zone and is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada. The traveller self-isolated, as required. The other case is in the Central Zone and is currently under investigation. […]
Maritime Motorsports Pioneer Ernie MacLean Passes12:38 pm | Read Full Article
A leader in Maritime motorsports has died. Ernie MacLean, the founder and long-time President of the Maritime Motorsports Hall of Fame passed away on Wednesday. He was 84. MacLean’s career in racing spanned more than six decades. He and his wife Winona operated New Brunswick’s River Glade Speedway from 1964 until 1994. He was also […]