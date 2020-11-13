PC Leader Tim Houston in Antigonish Area Today

Opposition Leader Tim Houston is making a swing through the Antigonish area today.  The

Pictou East MLA and PC Leader Tim Houston

Pictou East MLA says he’s spending the day talking with area residents and sharing some of the ideas the PC Party has for Nova Scotia.  Over the summer and fall, Houston says he’s visited close to 40 constituencies.

Houston says he’s been hearing a number of concerns from Nova Scotians, particularly in health care.
Houston says he’s also hearing concerns about the economy