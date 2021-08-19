PC Leader Tim Houston Meets with Lieutenant-Governor

Progressive Conservative Leader Tim Houston met with Lieutenant-Governor Arthur J. LeBlanc

today. Following his party’s election victory on Tuesday, the Pictou East MLA was requested by LeBlanc to form a new government. Houston accepted the invitation and is now referred to as Premier-designate.

A swearing-in ceremony of Houston as Premier and his cabinet will be held in the coming weeks. Houston named a seven member transition team on Wednesday.

Yesterday, Liberal Leader Iain Rankin met with the Lieutenant-Governor and notified LeBlanc of his intention to resign as Premier.