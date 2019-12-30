PC Leader Tim Houston Pleased with this Party’s Performance in 2019, Preparing for Election possibly in 2020

The Leader of the Provincial PC Party, Pictou East MLA Tim Houston, says there were a lot of

positives for his party and his caucus this past year. Houston says the PC’s won four by-elections, retaining three seats it held previously and picking up a fourth, Sackville-Cobequid, held by the NDP for more than three decades. However, Houston also removed a member of his caucus; Cape Breton-Richmond MLA Alana Paon, who now sits as an independent.

Houston says his caucus also helped move some health-related issues forward in the Legislature including youth vaping.

Houston believes there will be a provincial election in 2020. He says the party will be ready to fight an election when the writ is dropped. Houston says the province has lots of potential; close to markets and a place that people want to live.