PC Leader Tim Houston says Health Care and Post-COVID Economic Recovery deserved More Attention in Throne Speech

Pictou East MLA and PC Leader Tim Houston said there were notable absences from the

province’s recent throne speech.

Houston called it a light document to begin with, noting health care wasn’t mentioned until close to the end. The local MLA called this a disconnect with the wants of Nova Scotians.

Houston said the government has a green agenda, and while the PCs support preserving the planet, there is lots of things on the government’s plate. When asked what the PCs would have liked to see in the throne speech, Houston mentioned post-Covid economic recovery.