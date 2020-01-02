PC Leader Tim Houston Seeks More Information on Province’s Forestry Transition Team

The province’s PC Leader and Pictou East MLA Tim Houston is looking for more clarity on the Forestry Transition Team. The team was created following Premier Stephen McNeil’s announcement the province would not grant an extension to Northern Pulp to use the effluent treatment facility at Boat Harbour.

Last week, Houston wrote a letter to the transition team lead Kelliann Dean, the Deputy Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs seeking answers to a number of questions. Houston says Dean wrote him back, but several critical details remain unanswered. Houston has written a second letter seeking additional information, including the mandate of the transition team and its objectives; and how the $50 million in transition funds will be allocated.

Houston is also asking for details of a “Plan B” for the forestry industry being worked on by provincial bureaucrats announced by the Premier last February.