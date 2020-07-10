PC Leader Tim Houston visiting Antigonish and Guysborough areas

PC Leader Tim Houston is touring the local area talking to area residents about their

concerns. The Pictou East MLA is in the Antigonish area today. Tomorrow he will travel to Guysborough. Houston says as the province continues to re-open, it’s time to get out and talk to Nova Scotians, to hear their concerns and discuss what’s possible.

Houston says Nova Scotians after spending the last several months reacting to the COVID-19 pandemic, Nova Scotians are looking for a plan forward.

Houston has a series of meetings scheduled over the next couple of days, including business owners on how they feel about the economy and what’s on the mind of community members. Houston expects Nova Scotians will have a lot to say with a provincial election expected in the next year.