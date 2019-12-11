PC Leader Tim Houston worries about pending Government Decision on Northern Pulp’s Treatment Facility

With a provincial decision on Northern Pulp’s treatment facility imminent, Nova Scotia PC leader

and Pictou East MLA Tim Houston says he’s concerned about the risk of getting the decision wrong.

Paper Excellence, parent company for Northern Pulp, submitted a proposed wastewater treatment facility focus report to Nova Scotia Environment minister Gordon Wilson on October 2. Wilson has until December 17 to make a decision on the report.

While the company made mistakes along the way, said Houston, he feels the province mismanaged the file in a number of respects, which he says is why the situation is where it is at the moment.

In 2015, the province introduced the Boat Harbour Act, which stipulated the mill shut down its existing effluent treatment facility by the end of January, 2020. Houston said it is remarkable there is still so much uncertainty with the situation, adding the government should be embarrassed.