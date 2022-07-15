PCR Positive Tests, Hospitalizations and Deaths from COVID-19 Nova Scotia Declining

The Nova Scotia Department of Health and Wellness released its covid 19 epidemiologic summary for June.

The department stated a total of 7,570 PCR positive results, 144 hospitalizations and 15 deaths from COVID-19 were observed during the month of June 2022, with number of PCR positive results, hospitalizations, and deaths decreased compared to the previous May. Of the 15 deaths that occurred in June, 13 were in people aged 70 years and older and seven were residing in a long-term care facility.

The department stated age and lack of vaccination continue to be associated with severe outcomes, adding unvaccinated Nova Scotians were hospitalized at nearly four times the rate and died more than three times the rate as those with three or more doses