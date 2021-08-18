PC’s Capture all Seven Local Ridings in Tuesday’s Provincial Election

Tuesday’s provincial election was a clean sweep for the PC’s in the seven local ridings in Northeastern Nova Scotia.

Re-elected local candidates for the PC’s included party leader Tim Houston in Pictou East, Pat Dunn in Pictou Centre, Karla MacFarlane in Pictou West and Allan MacMaster in Inverness.

The PC’s also gained three seats. Michelle Thompson beat incumbent Randy Delorey in Antigonish, Greg Morrow was victorious over incumbent Lloyd Hines in Guysborough-Tracadie and Trevor Boudreau captured Richmond, beating out Liberal challenger Matt Haley. Incumbent Alana Paon, who took the constituency as a PC four years ago when it was known as Cape Breton-Richmond finished a distant third as an independent.

The PC’s surged to an upset victory in Tuesday’s provincial election, winning 31 of the legislature’s 55 seats.