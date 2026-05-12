PC’s Choose Claude Bourgeois as their Candidate for the upcoming  Chéticamp-Margarees-Pleasant Bay By-election

Members of the PC party in the new riding of Chéticamp -Margarees-Pleasant Bay have chosen their candidate for the upcoming by-election.

Local business owner Claude Bourgeois has been nominated to carry the PC’s colours in the vote.

Bourgeois has more than 30 years experience in trucking, marine services, hospitality and community life. He owned and operated Doryman Pub and Grill for 10 years, and his company C. Bourgeois Diesel Services Limited is celebrating 30 years in business. He has also volunteered on various committees, served on local boards, and supported the region’s music and culture by hosting talent nights.

Bourgeois says he looks forward to knocking on doors and earning the support of voters in the riding. He pledges to be an advocate for the communities in the constituency and ensure they are well represented at the government’s decision-making table.