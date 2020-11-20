PC’s say Province is Below its COVID-19 Testing Capacity

The PCs want the province to meet its COVID-19 testing goals.

On Wednesday, the Nova Scotia PC party issued a release criticizing the province’s COVID-19 testing work. The PCs stated Premier Stephen McNeil told residents the province would be able to process 2,500 tests by this month but are struggling to do more that 1,000 on most days.

PC leader and Pictou East MLA Tim Houston said the province is testing below its capacity, adding there should be tests for asymptomatic people at pharmacies and for everyone coming into the province at a point of entry. Houston feels more can be done to minimize the spread for the virus.

The PCs stated Nova Scotia is the second last in cumulative testing per capita in the country.