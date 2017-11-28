Peace By Chocolate in Sobeys Stores in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island

An Antigonish-area business is now supplying product to Sobeys grocery stores in the three Maritime provinces. Peace by Chocolate is shipping its Syrian chocolates to Sobeys from its recently opened factory on the Cloverville Road. The production facility employs about 20 people. Production Manager Bryan Druhan says it’s an important milestone for the company.

Druhan says their first boxes were shipped to Sobeys just over a week ago. Its chocolates should be appearing in Sobeys stores in Newfoundland and Labrador soon. Druhan says it’s boxing chocolates as fast as it produce them to keep up with demand in the lead up to the holiday season.