Peddle Enjoys Experience at Chicago Blackhawks Development Camp

A local hockey coach said it was a pleasure to see how a big league team operates.

StFX X-Men hockey coach Brad Peddle took part in a Chicago Blackhawks development camp as a guest coach from July 16 -20. He said it was a great experience to see how a top tier organization operates and enjoyed being able to speak with the other coaches and the players involved.

Peddle said there was a lot to take back to his team here in Antigonish. Also taking part in the camp was Chase Marchand, a second year goalie with the X-Men.