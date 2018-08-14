Peddle finds Recruits for X-Men Hockey Close to Home

A local university coach didn’t have to look too far for recent slate of recruits.

StFX X-Men hockey coach Brad Peddle recently announced six recruits for the 2018-2019 season are from Atlantic Canada.

Will Bower, Will Thompson, Adam Howell, Bailey Webster, Matt Graham, and Blade Mann-Dixon are all east coasters who will vie for spots on the X-Men, who won silver last year at the USports University Cup championships.

Peddle said he and team staff talk to players from across the country every year. This year, he said they looked at their needs for the upcoming season and a lot of the players were close by. He said he doubts there have been too many years in the past where X recruited players from each of the four Atlantic provinces.

The head coach made particular note of Mann-Dixon, who is an Antigonish native.

Dixon played with the Halifax Mooseheads in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. He is also the first Junior X-Men player to suit up for the university team.