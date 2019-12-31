Pedestrian dies after being hit by a Vehicle in a Parking Lot in East Margaree

Inverness District RCMP is seeking the public’s help in its investigation of a fatal vehicle- pedestrian collision that occurred on Boxing Day in East Margaree. Police say at around 10 a.m. on December 26th, officers received a 911 call about the incident in a parking lot in the 11-hundred block of East Margaree Road. Preliminary investigation indicates a 76-year-old male pedestrian from East Margaree was struck by a vehicle in the parking lot. The driver was not injured.

The pedestrian was transported to hospital by E-H-S personnel where he later died.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call the Cheticamp RCMP at 902-224-2050 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.