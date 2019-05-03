Pedestrian hit by car in New Glasgow Wednesday dies in Hospital

New Glasgow Police say an 81-year-old male pedestrian that was hit by a car Wednesday morning has died in hospital. Police say the pedestrian, who was from Pictou County died yesterday in the Aberdeen Hospital

Police say the collision happened around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, at a restaurant driveway exit and East River Road.

Police say the pedestrian was crossing the driveway exit, when he was struck by a 2016 Lexus leaving the restaurant. The pedestrian was on the crosswalk at the time of the collision.

Police say a 76-year-old man from Pictou County was charged with Failing to Yield to a Pedestrian in a Crosswalk.

New Glasgow Regional Police continue to investigate.