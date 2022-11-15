Pedestrian in Antigonish Struck by a Bus

A pedestrian was sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being struck by a bus.

At around 6:20 p.m. Sunday, Antigonish RCMP responded to a call of a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle. Police say a 64-year-old woman was at the James and West Street Intersections when she was struck by a bus while trying to cross the street. EHS responded and the woman was taken to St. Martha`s with non-life threatening injuries.

Police ticketed the bus driver for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.